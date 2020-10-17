Richard E. Henderson, 79, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Norton to Wallace Alfred and Helen Margaret (Kent) Henderson. He grew up in Norton and was a 1959 graduate of Norton High School, and a 1964 graduate of Fort Hays State College.

He married Waunita (Thiele) on Aug. 12, 1967, in Norton. He was a math/science/latin high school teacher for 15 years. He taught in Victoria, Klamath Falls, Ore., and his remaining years at Grainfield, where he started their wrestling program. He was an insurance agent with American Family Insurance for 18 years in Oakley and Hays. He was a courier with Henry Industries for a few years, a notary republic, and pasted president of the Central Plains ARC in Hays. He started his work ethic early in life delivering the Norton Daily Telegram and The Omaha World Herald. He was a non-fiction reader, and an independent thinker. He enjoyed the Big 12 sports, gardening, and his two Shih-Tzu, Misty and Mandy.

Survivors include his wife; of the home; three sons, Matthew Henderson and Sara Bressan, Prairie Village, Kyle Henderson, Dallas and Jeremiah Henderson, Hays; a daughter, Andrea Henderson, of the home; a brother, John Henderson and wife, Betty, Topeka; a sister, Geraldine Dunning and husband, Earl, Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Clara Thiele.

A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24, 2020, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601; burial was held Oct. 6, 2020, in Fort Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hays.

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24, 2020, at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Fort Hays State University Alumni Association or Humane Society of the High Plains in care of the mortuary.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks is required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.