Trellis Jeanne Alt, 10/17/1947 – 10/5/2020

Trellis J. Alt of El Dorado, KS passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1947, the daughter of Wilfred and Esther (Brunner) Kohlieber. She graduated from Herington, High School in 1965 and was united in marriage to Johnny M. Alt on September 12, 1965.

Trellis worked as a corrections officer at Wyoming State Penitentiary, Ellsworth Prison and El Dorado Prison. She loved traveling with her sister Annette. Among the many bus trips they took were to Branson, Niagara Falls, and Mount Rushmore. She loved Coca Cola and had to have one every afternoon.

Her loving family includes 2 sons, Tim Alt of Amarillo, TX; Stephen Alt of El Dorado, KS; sister Annette Wendt of White City, KS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnny M. Alt, sister Janice and husband Jon Pyle and brother in law Jerry Wendt.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington, KS led by Pastor Bill Newman.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Trellis at www.ymzfh.com.