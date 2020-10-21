Marilyn Maxine Sechrist, 83, of Salina, passed away Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Marilyn was born in Delphos, Kansas on February 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Doris Lillian (Pounds) and Ronald "Rolla" Thomas Meredith.

She worked at Safeway, Falley's, Eldons IGA, and Morris & Sons Clothing Store, all in McPherson.

On June 22, 1956, Marilyn married Phillip Sechrist in Delphos, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Phillip Sechrist; two daughters, Penni Hill, (Dave), of McPherson, Kansas, Sonya Meador, (Dan), of Granbury, Texas; and son, Randy Sechrist, (Kerry), of Shawnee, Kansas; two sisters, Rowena Williams, Nelda Darrow, (Bob), all of Salina, Kansas; two brothers, Thomas Meredith, (Darlene), of Delphos, Kansas; Louis Meredith, (Amy), of Salina, Kansas;

She is also survived by grandchildren, Meredith Hill, Taryn Hill (Lauren), Kevin Binkley (Cherise), Amber Krehbiel (Andrew); great grandchildren, Presten, Cheyenne, Scarlet, Olivia, Ava, and Logan.

She is preceded in death by granddaughter, Katlyn Hill.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22nd, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 23rd at First Church of the Nazarene in Salina, Kansas with Pastor Jon Fillipi officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required at the service.

Burial will follow at McPherson City Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Salina, Disability Supports of the Great Plains of McPherson or Salina First Church of the Nazarene, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.

