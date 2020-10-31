GONE TO BE WITH JESUS Marjorie "Margie" Eleanor Peirce Burns born in Kansas City, MO September 2, 1932. Moved to rural El Dorado with her parents Robert T. and Anna Pearl Peirce, now deceased, when she was 3 years old. She graduated from E.H.S. in 1950 and married Gary D. Burns in Wichita, KS. She lived in El Dorado the remainder of her life. She worked in sales and eventually owned MARGIES FASHIONS downtown El Dorado for several years. She was a Sunday school teacher and helper for about 40 years. Her most important goal in life was to be a witness and teacher of her faith in God and The LORD Jesus Christ, and to take care of her family. Surviving is her husband Gary Burns of the home, Jerry D. Burns and Raylene of Augusta, Sam W. Burns and wife of El Dorado, Dan Burns and Viola of rural El Dorado, 8 lovely granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Temple Baptist Church, 925 Douglas Rd., El Dorado.

Arrangements by Heritage of El Dorado.