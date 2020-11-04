John Wagner

John Wagner, age 68, died Nov. 2, 2020 at Comfort Care Home in Newton, KS. He was born August 22, 1952 in Garden City, the son of John and Rose (Mayfield) Wagner. John has been a lifetime resident of Garden City, KS. He then attended Garden City Community College. John then served in the National Guard for six years. John was a self employed general contractor and was the owner and operator of Wagner Constructions and Rentals. He was a member of Buffalo Dunes Golf Club, the Kansas Golf Association, and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, and playing golf.

On July 8, 1973, he married Carmen Peitz in Garden City, KS. She survives. Other survivors include three children Wesley and wife Amy Wagner of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrea Smith of Garden City, KS, and Emily and husband Craig Baier of North Newton, KS; six siblings, Janet Nies of Eureka Springs, ARK, Gary Wagner of Chattanooga, TE, Don Wagner of Henderson, Nevada, Ron Wagner of Linn Creek, MO, Jim Wagner of Colorado Springs, CO, and Julie Wagner of Florence, OR; and eleven grandchildren, Taylor Hoch, Devon Hoch, Matthew Smith, Collin Smith, Rylan Smith, Lauren Smith, Brenden Powell, Lily Baier, Ella Baier, William Baier, and Brooklyn Baier. John is preceded in death by his parents; a brother David Wagner; and a sister Sharon Kuhn.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family suggests memorials given to Focus on the Family in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .