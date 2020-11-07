John Edward Vernon Drouillard, 46, of Augusta, KS, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family and friends.

John was born in Wichita, KS on November 18, 1973, to Eddie "Doc" Drouillard, of Augusta, KS and Rhonda (Deegan) Srna, of Salina, KS. He spent several of his childhood years traveling between Minneapolis, KS, Delphos, KS, and Augusta, KS. John was a junior firefighter at Augusta Fire Station where he enjoyed spending most of his spare time. He served alongside Andy Hall, Tim and Chris Follis, Danny Kennedy, Curtis Cody, and Stacey Perkins. While in middle and high school John was a successful wrestler who achieved trophies and medals. While working at Vornado in 1995 John met his soulmate and love of his life Angie Rodriguez. They then married in Las Vegas NV on April 1, 1996. John and Angie raised three beautiful daughters together: Sydney and Rylee Drouillard and Madison Schulte. On September 18, 2000, John began working for the City of Augusta as a power plant operator and eventually began working toward becoming a lineman. He loved working for the city as a lineman, fishing, photography, drawing, and gardening. John loved his family and friends more than anything as well as attending his daughters' school and sporting events. He was a God-fearing man who loved Jesus and reading his bible, which led him to grow into the well-mannered, generous-man, and mentor that everyone knew and loved. John was known for his quick-witted personality along with his shenanigans, always keeping those around him laughing.

He is survived by his wife; daughters; son-in-law, Julio Vielmas; grandchildren, Alyianna and Elias Vielmas; his parents; sisters, Denise and Renee Drouillard; brother, Dave (Kimmie) Galgon; brother-in-law, Brian Todd Rodriguez; sister-in-law Paula (Phil) Peffly; uncles, Alan (Ellen) Deegan and Dennis (Lisa) Deegan; aunt, Susie Deegan; nieces and nephews, Jessica Pectol, Chad (Jasmin) Kingsley, Alex Houston, Haylie (Logan) Newell, Jared Knox, Kirk (Jasa) Drouillard, Kylie Quigg, Karlie Drouillard, Mallory (Nick) Rodriguez, Zac Rodriguez, Shelbi (Austin) Fields, Levi (Clara), Seth, Laura, Sara Grace, Will, and Samuel Peffly; as well as 22 great nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Victor and Lela Deegan; paternal grandparents, John and Enid Drouillard; aunts, Connie (Drouillard) Lee, Ruth (Drouillard) Guest, and Nadine (Deegan) Martindale; and uncle, Gary Deegan.

Visitation 6PM - 8PM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 11AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Freedom Church, Augusta, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cancer Center of Kansas - El Dorado 700 W. Central, Ste 109 El Dorado, KS 67402.