Sandra Judith "Judy" Dryden, 78, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta.

Judy was born in Topeka, KS on October 21, 1942, to the late Mavis (Kimmell) and Lloyd Merscham. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, an active member of Lion's Club, and an active member of Augusta United Methodist Church.

On November 15, 1959 she married Gary Dryden who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Guy Merscham; sister, Janet Schnider; grandson, John Wooldridge; and brother-in-law, John Gartin.

She is survived by: daughters, Marsha Patterson and husband Cary of Wichita, KS, and Brenda Storm of Augusta, KS; son, Brett Dryden of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Candace Dieker, Courtney Manfredi, Cale Patterson, Brandt Patterson, Jared, and Garrett Storm, Clay Dryden; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Clay Merscham and wife Margarite of VA; sisters, Cheri Gartin of Wichita, KS, and Rosalyn Liggatt and husband Larry of Topeka, KS; brother-in-law, Richard Schnider of Joplin, MO.

Memorial donations to Augusta Lions Club, P.O. Box 515, Augusta, KS 67010.