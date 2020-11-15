Marcelaine Jeanette "Marcey" Clark, 92, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:01 a.m., Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 while in the company of family members at McPherson Hospital .

Marcelaine was born in Dousman, Wisconsin on May 4, 1928, a daughter of Lucille A. (Zick) and Walter F. Miller.

Marcey attended Dousman Elementary School, Dousman, Wisconsin, and graduated from Hartland High

School, Hartland, Wisconsin in 1946. She then attended Whitewater Teachers College, Whitewater, Wisconsin.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in McPherson and was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Kenosha, WI

Marcey was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this Manner. She then became a Special Education Teacher having taught in Kenosha County Wisconsin.

Marcey was a member of the Wisconsin Teachers Association.

Marcey enjoyed her job as a teacher, traveling, was a veracious reader, knitting clothes and sweaters, mittens,for her family, and spending time with her family and friends.

Marcelaine J. Miller was united in marriage to Merlin Ralph Clark on May 15, 1948 at Whitewater, Wisconsin. The young couple established their first home together in Whitewater. This union was blessed with the birth of five children born to this union, Constance, Sally, Martin, Gwen and Janis.

She is survived by her children, Sally Thigpen and her husband John, of Franklinton, Louisiana, Martin Clark and his wife Rita, of Gilbert, Arizona, Gwen Gately and her husband Bill, of Windom, Kansas and Janis Beliunas and her husband Harry, of Burlington, Wisconsin; her brother Edwin Miller and his wife Annette, of Hartland, Wisconsin.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren - James Thigpen(Karen), David Thigpen, Michael Clark(Carry), Beth Ramsey(Joe), Cheryl Schroeder, Rachel Sain, Karen Jonas,(Jeremy), Wendy Allan, Scott Allan, Mitch Allan, and Philip Hawes and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merlin; brother LeRoy Miller; daughter Constance Vlasak.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are to the Cedars and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.