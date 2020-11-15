NATOMA — Virginia L. (Hammersmith) Rathbun – age 81 formerly of Natoma, Kan. died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 13, 1939. She married James L. Rathbun on July 18, 1964.

Survivors include her husband, James L. Rathbun, Hays, Kan.; one son, Jason Rathbun and wife, Dawn, Zurich, Kan.; two daughters, Beth Fyler and husband, Ron, Olmitz, Kan.; Joy Hohmann and husband, Scott, McPherson, Kan.; ten grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Alfred Hammersmith and wife, Mary, Hays, KS.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell, Kan. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gorham, Kan.

The family suggests memorial to Bluestem P.A.C.E. of McPherson in care of the mortuary. Services are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.