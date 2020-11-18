Roberta (Bobi) Jean Harold Blanchard passed away November 7, 2020, in Phoenix AZ with her daughter Jazmyn by her side. Bobi was born August 26, 1955, in McPherson, KS to Robert & Verda Harold.

Anyone who knew Bobi knew what a generous and kind person she was. Quick to laugh, witty, fun. She loved crafts, she loved being a Mom and a homemaker. Feeding people was a true pleasure of hers; always sharing helpful hints and recipes. She was Mom to many of her son, R.j.’s friends and fed them all. She made huge batches of cookies at Christmas with her daughter Jazmyn and made sure she shipped all of us a few dozen along with her Christmas crafts to decorate our homes and our trees. No matter her situation she always made sure everyone had something for their birthday or Christmas…always.

She loved kids – she was very entertaining to the grade schoolers as she monitored the lunchroom and the sidewalk crossing at the same grade school her children attended. She always had adorable stories. They called her "Miss Bobi". She was never afraid to speak up for kids or animals.

Bobi had many interesting jobs in her life. She completed a Business College course in Phoenix and landed her dream job at Y-95 – the premier Rock n’Roll station. What a fun job that was for her. She met several music celebrities and always had free tickets to concerts and backstage passes. She loved that! But before that, she was not afraid to put on a hard hat and dig ditches or of working hard.

Bobi married Robert Blanchard November 26, 1994, in Phoenix AZ. They later separated.

Bobi is preceded in death by a daughter, Brandi, her Father, Robert Harold and Mother, Verda Harold.

She is survived by her daughter, Jazmyn (Mike) Miller of Phoenix and her son R.j. Blanchard also of Phoenix. Sister, Debra (Tom) Harold Winter, Brother, Mike (Sandra) Harold and Brother, Chuck (Jodi) Harold. Many nephews, nieces, great nephews & nieces, cousins, Uncle Terry Mottin and Aunt Jenny Harold, friends, classmates and her best forever friend, Janet Frans. And a very special little guy, Sully, who called her "Grammy Bobi" that she loved and treated as if he were her own grandchild.

Services are pending.