Phillipsburg- Arliss E. Weinman, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at the Phillipsburg County Retirement Center in Phillipsburg at the age of 94. She was born Dec. 24, 1925 in Phillips County, the daughter of G.W. & Freida (Bach) Dill.

Graveside services will be held Wed. Nov. 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Stuttgart, with Pastor Lorna Paulus officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 Monday & 9:00 to 9:00 Tuesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Phillips County Retirement Center. Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com. Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements