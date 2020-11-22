Concordia- Kyle Allen Schmidt, age 62, of Concordia, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Marquis Place, Concordia. He was born on January 22, 1958 in Houston, Texas to Sonny and Donna (Kersenbrock) Schmidt.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-8 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor David Redmond officiating. Family has asked masks be worn at service due to Covid pandemic.

The family suggests memorials to Marquis Place Assisted Living in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.