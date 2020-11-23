Maxine May Bearly, 93, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, Ottawa. Burial will follow at Goodrich Cemetery, Parker, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Ottawa and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

She was born July 6, 1927, in Liberty Township in Linn County, Kansas, the daughter of Sam Rookstool and Jane (Plummer) Rookstool. She graduated Liberty District #49 Elementary School and Parker Rural High School with the class of 1945.

On Sept. 15, 1947, Maxine was united in marriage to Irvin C. Bearly at Mound City, Kansas. This past year they celebrated their 73rd anniversary.

Maxine and Irvin farmed in the Greeley, Kansas, area for nine years before moving to Newton, Kansas. While living in Newton, she worked for the City of Newton and was the payroll clerk there for many years before retiring in March of 1988. They then moved to Ottawa, Kansas, in 1991.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ottawa. She was past president of Weslyan Service Guild, Past Matron of Newton Chapter #5 Order of the Eastern Star, and also of Union Chapter #15 of Ottawa, Kansas. Past President of the Social Order of Beausant Assembly #136, Past Commander of Retta Conclave#8 True Kindred, Member of Zohar, Ancient Tolec Rite, past president of White Shrine of Jerusalem #19. She was also an active member of the Holiday Ramblers Sunflower Chapter #32 Campin Club, Jayhawk Trail Blazers Camping Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Martha Winegar; and five other siblings, Thomas Rookstool, Frank Rookstool, Samuel "Ed" Rookstool, Viola Cornett, Elsie Hink.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Irvin C. Bearly, Ottawa, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.