Evelyn Carlene Day, infant daughter of Douglas Lee and Katelyn May (McKenney) Day, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Survivors include her parents, of the home, Hays; her grandparents, Kerney and Helen (Schrader) Day, Chapman, Durche and Heather (Johnston) McKenney, Solon, Maine; three uncles, Danial Day, Chapman, Devolin and wife, Chelse McKenney, Skowhegan, Maine and Drake McKenney, Solon; an aunt, Victoria, Day, Chapman; and two cousins, Blakely and Kelson Day.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions; a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com