Janice K. Lohrmeyer, 77, Logan, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, NE.

She was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Phillips County to Gus and Mary (Vogel) Forssberg.

Survivors include her husband, Gale, of the home in Logan; two sons, Mike and David, Hays; a daughter, Gayla Binder, Hays; a brother, Gene Forssberg, Logan; 15 grandchildren; and19 great-grandchildren.

A private family Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Catholic Church, Logan; burial in Pleasant View Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Logan Funeral Home.

A public rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Logan Manor or St. John’s Ladies Guild & Choir, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com.