Lydia M (Leiker) Kuhn , 90, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital/Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita,

She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Vincent to Ludwig "Louis" and Lidwina (Mermis) Leiker.

She married George Kuhn on June 14, 1956, in Vincent. He preceded her in death March 1, 1990. She later married Richard Wallace on Sept. 6, 2003, in Wichita. He preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2012.

She was a hair dresser for 65 years having a beauty shop in her home for 53 years and at one point had 75 standing weekly appointments. After her career as a hair dresser she started working at Dillon’s grocery part time in Wichita. She worked as a cashier and in the floral department. She retired in October of 2020 from Dillon’s.

She was a member of The Church of the Magdalen until later when they joined St. Anthony parish both of Wichita. She was a member of the Arthritis Water Exercise Club and served as the President then treasurer and worked many nights raising money at the bingo casino. It was while working bingo that she met Richard Wallace seven years after her first husband passed away.

She enjoyed dogs, flowers, friends and family and even people just walking by would comment about her beautiful flower gardens around her home. She enjoyed the KC Royals and Wichita State Shockers. She enjoyed attending WSU basketball games and watching her grandkids play sports.

Survivors include a son, Bryan Kuhn and wife, Shelley; a daughter, Cheryl New and husband, Jerry; two brothers, Verlin Leiker and Katie and Joe Leiker and wife, Erlene; six grandchildren, Dustin Kuhn, Katie New, Marshall New, Dylan Kuhn, Kelsey Kuhn and Adrian New; a sister-in-law, Sheila Leiker-Page; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Elbert Leiker, Robert Leiker and Adrian Leiker; and a sister, Lialda Mader-Walker.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday with a family rosary at 10:30 a.m., both at The Basilica.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Vincent in care of Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com