Lynnly Jeannine Dalton, 60, Hays, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 13, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri to Dr. Standlee Hyatt "Bud" and Lela Jeannine (DeGroot) Dalton. She was a graduate of Hays High School and worked as a professional nanny for 20 years before becoming a massage therapist. Lynnly was passionate about animals, in particular her beloved golden retriever, Loxy, and was a proud and loving aunt to her nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. She was a political and American history buff and loved museums and reading.

Survivors include her father of Hays, a sister: Danna (Randy) Kaiser of Hays, a brother: Thomas Dalton of New Orleans, LA, three nieces: Jordyn (Jake) Sanders of Birmingham, AL, Kallyn (Daniel) Givan of Katy TX, and Reagan Kaiser of Vestavia Hills, AL, a nephew: Dallas Kaiser of Alexandria, VA, and nine great nieces and nephews: Sophia Jeannine, Emmett, Bridget, Genevieve, Gianna, and Jedediah Sanders and Graham, Harrison, and Foster Givan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her grandparents: Standlee Vincent and Pauline Hyatt Dalton and Fay and Ruth DeGroot.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains. Condolences and memories of Lynnly may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com