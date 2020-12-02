Mark Edward Phelps, 66, of Moundridge, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born June 24, 1954 in Lyons, New York, the son of Edward and Marion (Hutchinson) Phelps.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Hill on May 21, 1977 in Newark, New York.

Mark served in the United States Army from 1977 to 1988, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Mark was a member of McPherson Free Methodist Church. He pastored at many churches throughout the years.

He enjoyed drawing, music and watching New England Patriots football.

He was survived by his wife, Nancy Phelps of Moundridge; daughters, Nichole (Adam) Miller of Hesston, and Rebecka Phelps of Moundridge; granddaughter, Eisley Miller of Hesston; brothers, David (Lynda) Phelps of Syracuse, New York and Timothy Phelps of Newark, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Luke.

Cremation is planned with private family services to be held. Memorial contributions checks may be made out to Moundridge Funeral Home, to defray funeral costs, sent to PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.