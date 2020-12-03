Floris Dome, 91, Pfeifer, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born March 20, 1929, East of Pfeifer, to Johannes J. "John" and Elizabeth (Kisner) Dome. He grew up in Pfeifer, he was a graduate of Schoenchen High School and very athletic in baseball and basketball.

He married Bernadette "Bernie" (Stremel) on May 27, 1952, in Lorretto. She preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2017. He was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a former member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer, and served on the parish council, the Schoenchen Knights of Columbus Council No. 4166, the Clerk of the Freedom Township Board, a board member of Holy Cross Charities, Inc., served on the U.S.D. 432 Victoria School Board, lifetime member of the Victoria Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1751.

He played Legion Baseball, B J Baseball, and tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dodgers. He was an avid Kansas State fan and enjoyed sports and working on the farm with his boys.

Survivors include five sons, Florian L. Dome, Pfeifer, Darrell Dome and Stuart Dome and wife, Tammy, all of Victoria, Marion Dome and wife, Susan, Olathe and Stan Dome, Hays; a son-in-law, Clyde Luff, Wichita; three grandchildren, Andrea Hoffman (Brenton), Ashley Urban (Kole) and Bryan Dome; three great-grandchildren, Rhett Hoffman, Hunter Hoffman, Forrest Hoffman and one little Urban on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Dome-Luff; two brothers, John B. Dome and Leonard Dome; three sisters, Doris Roth, Gertie Brungardt, and his twin sister, Florence Leiker.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer with military honors by Victoria V.F.W. Post N0. 1751.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, both at the church.

A vigil and a Schoenchen Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Charities, Inc., in care of Cline’s-Keithley of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.