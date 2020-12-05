Salina- Georgeida Celene (Lecuyer) Coons, 94, Salina, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born January 4, 1926 in Palmer, Kan., the daughter of George and Ida (Savoie) Lecuyer, of Clifton.

Georgeida graduated from Clyde High School in 1943. She was a rural school teacher for one year, then joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph Hospital, KC, Mo., and received a BA degree from Park College, Parkville, Mo.

Georgeida worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years. Early in her career she worked in pediatric, medical and surgical areas. Later she taught student nurses, was anesthetist for an oral surgeon, and supervisor in oncology. She retired from the VA Hospital in Topeka. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and belonged to several nursing organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; husband, Tony Coons in 1985; son, George in 1991; and son-in-law, Kenn in 2018.

Survivors include her children, Kathy McComb, Edmond, Okla., Margaret Hubbard (Joseph), Grand Prairie, Texas, and John Freeman (Mary), Naperville, Ill.; grandchildren, Malia, Megan, Katie, Lee, Beth, Anna and Jackie; great-grandchildren, Zane, Scarlett, Chloe and Liam.

Memorials may be made to American Red Cross or donor’s choice, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorial service at St. Mary’s Church, Salina, and burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clifton, will be delayed until further notice. For more information contact Ryan Mortuary.