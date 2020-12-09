Rubie Koehn, 97, of Moundridge, Kansas, and formerly of Galva, Kansas passed

away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Pine Village, Moundridge, where

she was a resident. The daughter of Benjamin and Emelia (Schmidt) Jantz, she

was born July 6, 1923 at Verden, Oklahoma.

She was baptized at Plainview Mennonite Church on January 28, 1937. Rubie

was a member of the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva.

Rubie was married to Edward F. Koehn on May 19, 1946, near Verden, OK. After

their marriage they moved to Galva. Edward passed away on March 2, 1991.

Rubie was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and people and worked as a

cook in local Galva cafés.

Survivors include two sons, Harris with wife, Leatha (Marge), of Chicago, IL, and

Boyd with wife, Wynona (Kay) of Elk Falls, KS; two daughters, Anita of Jerome,

ID and Denise with husband, Douglas Whiteaker of Fort Scott, KS; seven

grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie Ratzlaff, Pauline

Decker, Elizabeth Crawford; one brother, Ervin Jantz; and many other relatives

and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two

brothers, Harry and Lincoln Jantz; four sisters, Leona Jantz, Iva Becker, Mildred

Koehn, and Malinda Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at

United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Social distancing and

masks are required. Burial will follow at Lone Tree Church Cemetery, Galva.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Moundridge

Funeral Home, Moundridge. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at

the United Center Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Galva. Memorial

contributions may be made to Pine Village or the Galva Historical Museum and

sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas

67107.