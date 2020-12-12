Pratt - Robert Lee Bell, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Grand Plains Skilled Nursing in Pratt. He was born December 10, 1932 in Rosalia to Frank Jefferson and Alma Alice (Ehrlich) Bell. Robert married Carrie Ellen (Dale) Bell on June 15, 1952 in El Dorado. They were married for 68 years.

Robert attended Oil Hill School until the 8th grade. He worked as a pumper in the oilfield for 35 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pratt. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and socializing with his oilfield buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie of Pratt; sons, Daniel Robert (Stacey) Bell of Whitewater and Gary Lee Bell of Pratt; daughters, Barbara Jeanette (Jeff) Luginbill of Boncarbo, Colorado and Karen Ellen (fiance' Chris Piland) Beard of Pratt; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward Frank Bell; brother, Clarence Bell; and sister, Frances Wilkins.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

