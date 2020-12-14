Mary "Mick" Weimer

Mary "Mick" Weimer, 66, Protection, formerly of Ellis, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Comanche County Hospital, Coldwater.

She was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Hays to Fred and Theresa (Hoog) Weimer. She was a 1972 graduate of Ellis High School.

She enjoyed playing guitar and had played in a rock band.

Survivors include four brothers, Don Weimer and wife, Norma, Hays, Eugene "Woody" Weimer and wife, Elizabeth, McKinney, Texas, Linus "Chub" Weimer and wife, Wanda, Andover and Martin Weimer and wife, Karla, Ellis; three sisters, Donna Hays and husband, Ala, Ellis, Linda Vanderwood, Lee's Summit, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Susan Weber.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; inurnment in the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our email or on-line guestbook to share your condolences. Social distancing and wearing masks are suggested for the funeral services.

Memorials are suggested to High Plains Mental Health Center, Hays.

Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be shared by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on December 14, 2020