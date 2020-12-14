Nicolas "Cole" Wenzl

Nicolas “Cole” Wenzl, 19, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Ellis County.

He was born Oct.18, 2001, in Topeka. He was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School and attended Kansas State University and was majoring in computer science.

Survivors include his parents, Robert L. Wenzl, Manhattan and Stacie A. Ricker, Phillipsburg; two sisters, Cara and Ella Wenzl, Phillipsburg; two stepbrothers, Gunnison Ricker, Hays and Greyson Tanner, Wichita; two stepsisters, August Ricker, Plainville and Shelby Tanner, Kearney, Neb.; his grandmother, Betty Wenzl, Seneca; his grandparents, Karen and Gene Matia , Littleton, Colo.; his step grandmother, Sharon Ricker, Beulah, Colo., and grandfather, Duane Nokes, Denver.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Huck Boyd Community Center, Phillipsburg; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg. Social distancing and mask are encouraged. The services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Friends may sign the book from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, both at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The casket will remain closed.

Memorials are suggested to Cole Wenzl Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral chapel.

Published on December 14, 2020