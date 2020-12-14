Terry Rogers

Terry Rogers, 45, Victoria, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 23, 1974, in Newton to Gary L. and Kathleen Kay (Weigert) Rogers. He grew up in Newton and attended Newton High School. He lived in Plainville and Salina before moving to Victoria.

He married Bobbie J. (Harsha) on Dec. 23, 2006, in Colby. He was a welder by trade and also restores cars with his father. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; six children, Magen Rogers, Jessica Rogers, Nathan Rogers, all of Salina, Travis Rogers and wife, Cortney, Texas, Jared Levi and wife, Stephanie, West Virginia; and Brittany Houser, Wichita; three stepchildren, Kristine Schmidt, Keith Schmidt, Devon Schmidt and wife, Brooke, all of Salina; his father, Gary L. Rogers, Victoria; a brother, Rick Rogers and wife, Christy, Newton; a sister, Diane Tripp-Rogers, Salina; a stepbrother, Scott McAbee and wife, Kelly, Minnesota; a stepsister, Jenny Adams, North Carolina; and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and his stepmother, Miriam E. Rogers.

Services will be 10 a.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671; a private family inurnment will be held at a later date

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at the mortuary.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials are suggested to the Rogers family in care of Bobbie Rogers.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 14, 2020