Curtis Gene Stephens

Curtis Gene Stephens, 61, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from natural causes at his home.

He was born Sept. 17, 1959, in Oakley to Joe A. and Darline (Wagy) Stephens. He was a graduate of Oakley High School attended Northwest KS Vo-Tech, earning a degree in farm and diesel mechanics.

He returned to live his life in the Monument community. His life career was a farmer of the land.

Survivors include a brother, Dan Stephens and wife, Rita, St. Francis; a sister, Jolene Carlin and husband, Brendan, Downs; his nieces and nephews, Erin (Jared) Petersilie, LaCrosse, Amanda (Dan) Atkisson, Stockton,Trenton (Vyctorya) Heinen, Wichita, John Stephens, Max, Neb.; and David Stephens, St. Francis; and six great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A simple graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Beulah Cemetery, Colby.

Memorials are suggested to the organization of the donor’s choice in care of Baalmann Mortuary, Colby.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.baalmannmortuary.com

Published on December 15, 2020