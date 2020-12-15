Robert Russell "Russ Clark

Robert Russell “Russ” Clark, 96, Hays, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born June 17, 1924, in Ness City to John Kelly and Blanche (McClure) Clark. He was a 1943 graduate of Ness City High School and later attended Kansas State University.

He was raised on a farm in Ness County and as a young man, about 12 years old, delivered newspapers on his pony Spunky. During high school he worked at Baer and Kohl Pharmacy and Stevenson’s Menswear.

During WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer escort USS Farquhar in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

He married Dora Lou Lamer on July 22, 1950, in Hays. They celebrated nearly 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death June 23, 2018. From 1950 until 1962 he worked at the Lamer Hotel and beginning in 1963 was co-owner of The Village Shop, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.

He memberships included St. Michael Episcopal Church, Hays American Legion Post No. 173, Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9076, ISIS Temple in Salina, Sigma Phi Epsilon at Kansas State University, and a charter member of Smoky Hill Country Club.

Survivors include three sons, Steven Clark, Brooklyn, N.Y., Patrick Clark, Overland Park and Robert Clark and wife, LaiLing, Brooklyn; three daughters, Lynn Burke and husband, Michael, Galveston, Texas, Cindy Maddux, Randolph and Sara Clark, Port Orford, Ore.; and five grandchildren: Russell Maddux, Dora Leigh Maddux, Ava Clark, Meredith Clark, and Lola Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers. Pat, Franklin, and Charles Clark; and four sisters: Cleo Vogel, Cloyd Clark, Lydia Funk, and Jeanne Cardon.

A private family funeral service and inurnment will be Friday in Kansas Veterans’ Cemeter, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Episcopal Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children for the Pediatric Burn Center, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com.

Published on December 15, 2020