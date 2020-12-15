Wanda S. Smith

Wanda S. Smith, 78, Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center, Salina.

She was born Dec. 25, 1941, in Phillipsburg to Robert D. and Marie (Knox) Wise.

She married Johnny Smith on June 14, 1956, in Phillipsburg.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Teresa Lewis, Grinnell and Robin Smith, Smith Center; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and a daughter, Sheila Widener.

Cremation is planned. Graveside services will be at at 2 p.m. Friday in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg. Services will be streamed life on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Phillips County Hospital in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com

