Wilfred Joseph Doerfler died at age 94

WOOSTER, OH - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the December 11th, 2020 passing of one of our nations’ “Greatest Generation”, Wilfred Joseph Doerfler - better and more simply known to his friends as “Wif” and his children as “Dad”.

Born June 2, 1926 in Hays, Kansas, to Joseph and Agnes Staab Doerfler, Wif is survived by his immediate sons and daughters, Jamie (wife Sue) Doerfler of Ashland, OH Chris (wife Betsy) Doerfler of Wilmington, NC, Steve (wife Cheri) Doerfler of Wooster, OH, Mary (husband John) Wheeler of Aurora, OH, Mickey (wife Dori) Doerfler of Flat Rock, NC, and Julie (husband Doug) Fiore of Ankeny, IA; siblings Kathryn Rohr,, Annette Seib and Harold Doerfler. He is preceded in death by his lifelong wife, best friend and only love, Nellie Dawn; his son, John Eric and his siblings Lucille Befort, Edna Brown, Rachel Doerfler, Mildred Fitzgerald, Alfred Doerfler, Marvin Doerfler and Isabel Gabel.

Words are not sufficient to adequately honor Wif and so it is the same with the many reasons to respect him. As a decorated World War II veteran, a singer in the St. Mary’s Church choir, and a member of Elks Lodge No. 1346, Wif exemplified many of the values and traditions our nation holds dear. His involvement in the church and local community and giving of his time to those in need were offered without reservation, fanfare or the desire for personal gain.

Wif leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he entertained and inspired with his colorful life experiences and tales of travel and adventure and always, with his unique perspective.

Like many of his generation, Wif was born of a meager and humble immigrant heritage. Both he and Nellie placed the utmost value on God, human life, family, friends, and home. They both enjoyed preparing and sharing abundantly their food, drink, laughter and time together. All were welcome in the Doerfler home. Many times that home served as place of safe harbor - a place to heal and to find security. That is what he enjoyed providing for others; that is what he was all about.

Holidays at the Doerfler home will be especially missed with his passing, but the spirit and tradition of his generosity are now carried forth and honored by the family he loved most dearly and always took special pride in.

Private services will be live-streamed on the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00PM with Rev. Rich Samide officiating.

A future date for a memorial service to be held in Wif’s honor will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, P. O. Box 109, Wooster, OH 44691 or to Ohio’s Hospice Life Care, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Published on December 15, 2020