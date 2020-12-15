Yvonne Irene (Meis) Rodriguez died at 77.

Yvonne Irene (Meis) Rodriguez, 77, Hays, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Sept.12, 1943, in Russell to Servillian “Bill” and Irene (Weigel) Meis. She was a 1961 graduate of Girls Catholic High School. She worked at the Lamer Hotel while in high school as an elevator operator, then later moved to Chicago and worked for Time Warner Inc. She married Raul “Rudy” Rodriguez. After moving back to Hays, she worked for KAYS and Eagle Communications for 43 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Fidelis Daughters of Isabella Circle No. 364.

She enjoyed dancing, oldies music from the 50’s and 60’s and Elvis songs.

Survivors include a son, Peter Rodriguez, Hays; two brothers, Fr. Peter Meis, O.F.M. Cap. Papua New Guinea and Mike Meis, Catharine; five sisters, Sr. Mary Rose Meis, C.S.A. Fond du Lac, Wis., Sr. Marise Meis, C.S.A., Nicaragua, Gerri Henning and husband, Richard, Pratt and Kathy Plank and husband, Jeff, Shelby Township, Mich., and Christine Hadle, Hays; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a mother-in-law, Angela Rodriguez.

Cremation has taken place. Because of the challenges the world is facing at the present time, a memorial service and inurnment in St. Catherine Cemetery will be held in the future and announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Capuchin Province of Mid-America or Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes (C.S.A.), in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

