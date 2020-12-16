Fred A. Johnson

Fred A. Johnson, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Fred was born on April 15, 1925, at Grainfield, KS to Fred A. Johnson and Veronica Johnson (Vedder). His father died when Fred was age 8 during the Great Depression. He completed the 4th and 5th grades in one year and studied one year in a pre-seminary program in Conception, MO before moving to Hays, KS with his family. Upon graduating from Hays High School in 1942, at the age of 17. He eventually enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, 517th Parachute Combat Team serving in France. After returning home from the war, he met and married Marilyn T. Adler. They were married for over 73 years, and raised two sons on the family farm north of Grainfield, KS. Playing cards was a regular occurrence. Fred was a life long farmer, and like most hard working farmers, he was a jack of all trades.

He and Marilyn traveled to numerous foreign countries and took many cruises, some with their children and grandchildren. He piloted his own twin engine Piper airplane for years and was an accomplished skier on the Colorado slopes.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Fred A. Johnson, Jr. (Mary) of Wichita, KS, and Dr. Casey T. Johnson (Patty) of Shawnee, KS. He leaves grandchildren, Nicole M. Johnson (Zachary Arnold) of Kansas City, MO, Bridget T. Falk (Ben) of Denver, CO, Laurie Ray of Lawrence, KS, and Austin C. Johnson, of Eugene, OR; and great-grandchildren, Max Ray, Bryce Arnold, Dominic Arnold, and Sloane Arnold. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Johnson; sisters, Agnes Johnson, Emma Boyd, Thelma Zerr, and Bessie Goodgion.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at skradskifh@msn.com and further updates to his services will be posted.

Published on December 16, 2020