Michael Howard Haas

Michael Howard Haas, 76, Hoxie, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Sheridan County Health Complex LTC.

He was born on June 7, 1944 in Liberal to Pete and Syble Haas.

He is survived by his wife, Margery; his children, Shelley Brown (Travis) Goodland, Kansas, Travis Haas (Erica) Lawrence, and Tyler Haas (Jolene), Hays; two stepsons, Steve Brown (Marlene) Guymon, Okla., and Michael Brown, Spearville; grandchildren, Britney Whisnaut (Josh) US Army, Jacob and Derek Brown, Goodland, Kyra, Noah and Ian Haas, Kansas, Declan, Beckett and Mila Haas, Hays; Step-grandchildren, Kaleb, Sean and Kendall Brown, Guymon, Okla., and Jay Brown. Spearville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Interment in the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Cemetery will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, noon to 6:30 P.M., with family receiving friends from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., all at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Open Spaces Sports and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Words of comfort may be left at mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

Published on December 16, 2020