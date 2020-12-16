Naomi Kathryn Strecker

Naomi Kathryn Strecker, 88, Russell, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Russell Regional Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1932, on the family farm in rural Sylvan Grove to Harm and Laura (Hopfer) Gerdes.

She grew up in Sylvan Grove and graduated from Sylvan Grove High School in the class of 1950. After high school, she graduated with an associate’s degree in business from St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas.

She married Marvin R. Strecker on October 18, 1953, in Sylvan Grove.

Until her retirement she owned and operated Russell Office Supply.

Survivors include two daughter Laurel Strecker of Russell, and Mary Strecker of Grandview, Mo.; a son, James Strecker of Harrisonville, Missouri; granddaughter Valiha Strecker (Mark Dedovesh); great grandchildren Grayson and Everly Dedovesh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Marvin and brother Laurence Gerdes.

Cremation has been selected by the family and there may be a celebration of life at a later date. Visitation will be on December 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Russell Food Pantry or Russell Regional Hospital. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the arrangements.

