Richard R. Meier

Richard R. Meier, 92, Penokee, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Sheridan County Hospital, Hoxie.

He was born July 24, 1928, in Garver, Okla., to Wilbur and Sophie (Schrieber) Meier.

He married Romona Lea Minium. He later married Lucille Goff. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Meier, Grainfield and Curtis Meier, Morland; two daughters, Mary VonLintel, Russell and Klara Reed, El Dorado; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Due to the coronivirus; private family services only conducted Thursday; burial in Morland City Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Sheridan Long Term Care or Graham County Sportsman Club in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Published on December 16, 2020