Alois J. “AJ” Younger

Alois J. “AJ” Younger, 78, of Hays, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Hays. He was born May 11, 1942 in Hays to Anthony “Tony” and Irene (Koerner) Younger.

AJ was a retired oilfield worker.

He is survived by his children — Mark Younger and wife, Debra of Tabor City NC, David Younger of Ellsworth KS, Doug Younger and wife Brenda of Hays; Grandchildren, Chrissie Ewen and husband Jason; great grandchildren, Brianna, Austin, Hailey, Caden, and Logan; great-great grandchildren, Kallee, all from Davenport, Iowa, Corey Larson, Tyler Larson both of Russell, KS; a sister, Patricia Warner of Salina, KS.; 4 nieces and 4 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Nathan Real.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on December 19, 2020