Daniel J. Billinger

Daniel J. Billinger, age 63, of Hays, Kansas passed away of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He is survived by his son, Brandon Billinger, and daughter in law, Elizabeth; grandsons, William and Joseph; longtime partner, Pamela Groff; daughter, Amy Billinger; siblings, Robert Billinger and wife, Marilyn; Ken Billinger and wife, Patty; Kathy Kuhn and husband, Norman; Jeanne Riedel and husband, Vernon; and a large extended family.

Daniel was born August 3, 1957, in Hays, Kansas to Daniel and Angelita “Angie” (Giebler) Billinger. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Barbra Weber and her husband, Rich; and nephew, Blaine Billinger.

Dan spent 38 years as a teacher, and coached high school softball, baseball, and junior high basketball in Ulysses, Kansas USD 214 before retiring in May 2019. He was the type of person who would drop everything to help someone in need, whether it was family, friends, students or total strangers. His mischievous nature brought laughter to his lessons and his legacy will live on through the thousands of students that passed through his classroom. Dan was especially proud that he and his son, Brandon, graduated from Fort Hays State on the same day; Brandon with his bachelor’s degree and Dan with his master’s. He was a 1975 graduate of Victoria High School.

When he wasn’t teaching, Dan spent his summers traveling to Major League Baseball games, hiking fourteeners, and spending time with family and loved ones, especially Pam. He was a devoted grandfather who shared his love of baseball and science with his grandkids, spoiling them with hours of laughter, exploring the outdoors, and trips to get ice cream.

The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the medical staff at Hays Medical Center who tried valiantly to save Dan’s life. The family has been overwhelmed with expressions of sympathy from the community, but due to the pandemic we can only accommodate a private family service at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life for all who considered Dan a friend once it is safe to do so. Memories and photos can be shared on Dan’s Facebook page and are greatly appreciated.

A visitation open to all will take place on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, Victoria, Kansas. A private family mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Fidelis and burial will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation.

Education was important to Dan, as was honoring the next generation. In lieu of flowers, Dan would have loved contributions to his grandchildren’s education fund to continue his legacy of learning, remit to Brandon Billinger in care of the mortuary.

Published on December 19, 2020