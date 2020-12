David N. Corns

David N. Corns, 71, Norton died Dec. 17, 2020 at the Norton County Hospital.

Graveside inurnment services with military honors will be held 1:30 pm Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Norton Cemetery, Norton, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmonson-Redd Post #63, Norton or the WaKeeney VFW Post #3449. Condolences may be left at www.enfieldfh.com

Published on December 19, 2020