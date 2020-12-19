Eric F. Waddell

Eric F. Waddell, 69, Salina, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center.

He was born July 9, 1951 in Beloit to Gene F. and Iris (Bird) Waddell. He was a graduate of Beloit High School in the class of 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Fort Hays State University.

He was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam.

On September 25, 1972 he married Janet Sue Winkler in Hays, and they later divorced. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2012.

He was in independent petroleum geologist and owner and operator of a water and environmental drilling company. He was a former member of the Lions Club, VFW, and American Legion. He was a youth coach and enjoyed race cars and horses. He gave a lot, sponsored many teams, and loved riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son: Joshua G. Waddell and wife Tina of Hays, a brother: Pat Waddell of La Paz, Mexico, three sisters: Julie Wilson and husband Rod of Salina, Teresa Wrench of Salina, and Cindy Grisham and husband Troy of Arlington, TX, longtime friend: Teri File of Salina, three grandchildren: Ethan, Madelyn, and Wyatt Waddell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Mike Waddell.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with military Honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard and The E.A. Schumacher Marine Corps League #740. Memorials are suggested to The American Diabetes Association. Condolences and memories of Eric may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on December 19, 2020