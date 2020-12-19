Larry E. Goreham

Larry E. Goreham, 82, Hays, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home in Hays, Kansas.

He was born June 8, 1938, in Yates Center, Kansas to Floyd R. and Pearl E. (Williams) Goreham.

He was a retired U S Air Force veteran. He was stationed in Ethiopia, Guam, and many years in California, then moved to Hays in 1989. He grew up and attended school in Yates Center.

Survivors include three nephews, Robert Goreham and wife, Judy, Hoisington; Rolland Goreham and wife, Peggy, Coeur d’Alene, Ind.; Timothy Goreham, Calif.; two nieces, Mary McCartney and husband, Drew, Gorham, KS; Rolana Fisk and husband, Neal, Russell

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Rolland F. “Ladd” Goreham; and one sister, Donna Soverns.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Yates Center Cemetery in Yates Center, Kansas.

Services are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 19, 2020