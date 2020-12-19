Lutie Ann Riedel

Lutie Ann Riedel, age 90, went to be with her Savior on December 16, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia.

Raised in Gove, Lutie married Lewis G. Riedel in 1951, lived in Hays, and had four children: Barbara Jean (stillborn), Betty Ruth (Ruth, deceased), Charles, and Janet (Jan). Lutie attended Fort Hays and earned degrees in Art, English Literature, and Nursing. She was well-known for her skill and generosity of tatting, crocheting, baking and fudge deliveries, especially at Christmas time. She was a member of First United Methodist in Hays, and later, Johnson Ferry Baptist in Marietta, GA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, grand and great-grandchildren that called her GG and will miss her bright spirit and talkative nature. She is now probably doing her own version of “Dancing With the Stars”. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, those who feel moved to offer a memorial can donate at www.OurGivingGarden.org with referencing Lutie or at https://www.facebook.com/donate/449561382702636/. Condolences and memories of Lutie may be shared with the family through Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home at www.haysmemorial.com

