Marisa Kay (William) Fleenor

Marisa Kay (William) Fleenor died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on April 29, 1957 in Hoxie, Kansas to Don and Helen (Mowry) William. Marisa graduated from Hoxie High School in 1975 and then, attended Fort Hays State University. While at Fort Hays, she received a degree in accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She later became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Marisa is survived by her mother, Helen William; husband, Rick of Mission Hills; daughter, Ashley; son, Preston.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don William.

A private Family Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 10:30 A.M., Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, Kansas. Inurnment will be at the Hoxie City Cemetery. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be given to Welcome House or Sheridan County Benefit Walk. Memorials may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Words of comfort may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com. This service will be live-streamed on the Cross and Flame Parish Facebook page.

Published on December 19, 2020