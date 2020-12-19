Marvin Eugene Mader

Marvin Eugene Mader, 81, Russell, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

A graveside service will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Russell, Kansas. Visitation and viewing will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of the High Plains and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral services.

Published on December 19, 2020