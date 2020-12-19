Paul V. Smith

Paul V. Smith, 81, Oakley, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1939 in Commerce, Texas to Preston and Edna (Oney) Smith.

He married Marjorie Stoecker on Aug. 24, 1963 in Mound City. He married Dee Ann Ratliff on August 18, 2001 in Scott City.

He was a pharmacist and U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by wife Dee Smith; children: Paula (Brad) Clement of Greeley, Colo., Brad (Becky) Smith of Olathe, Pam (Mike) White of Prairie Village, Brian (Kelley) Smith of Wichita, and Jeff (Stacie) Smith of Wichita, step-son Darin Eichenauer of Salina; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and sister Mary Godfrey of Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Marjorie (Stoecker) Smith.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Oakley Christian Church with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. Burial in Oakley Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 20, at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Shriners Children’s Hospital - Travel Fund for Families may be sent in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, PO Box 221, Oakley 67748. Condolences: www.kennedykosterfh.com.

Funeral service link at Oakley Christian Church.

Published on December 19, 2020