Ramona Eileen Birdsong

Ramona Eileen Birdsong, 80, WaKeeney, died Dec. 15 at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in WaKeeney.

She was born September 9, 1935 to Clifford and Lottie (Allen) Bisbee at their home in Bucklin, Kansas.

She was raised in Bucklin. After one year of college at Fort Hays College, she married Dwight (Red) Birdsong in her parents’ living room.

Survivors include her daughter Karen Madorin of Dubois, WY and Wakeeney, KS; son Ronald Kent Birdsong of Vega, Texas; two granddaughters; two step-grandchildren Tiffany Powers and Matt Horton; four great grand-children; six step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bud; and sister Wanda.

Inurnment will take place in Ford, KS, attended by her immediate family.

Memorials may be given to the WaKeeney Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Kansas. Contributions to the organizations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th St. WaKeeney, KS, 67672.

Published on December 19, 2020