Rita Mae (Sander) VonLintel

Rita Mae (Sander) VonLintel, 82, Hays, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Hays. She was born March 18, 1938 to Edmund Joseph and Mary Magdalene (Scheck) Sander.

She married Otto Crist VonLintel on June 24, 1956 in Victoria. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2018.

Rita was a homemaker and she enjoyed baking and gardening. She supplied meals for area priests as well. She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Church.

She is survived by a grandson, Kenneth A. VonLintel of Hays; a daughter-in-law, Sue Taylor and husband Rob of Hays; a brother, Ralph Sander of Richmond, Missouri and two sisters, Vera Wear of Louisville, Texas and Linda Sander of Hays.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Kenneth C. VonLintel; a brother, Marvin Sander and a sister, Patty Younger.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be Monday 10 AM until service time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to HaysMed Hospice.

Condolences may be left on her guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on December 19, 2020