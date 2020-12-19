Ross Lynn Jamison

Ross Lynn Jamison, 65, of WaKeeney, KS passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born the son of Morris and Gladys Jamison (Buchholz) on January 31, 1955.

Ross lived his entire life in WaKeeney, graduating from Trego Community High School in 1973. He married Willanette (Weber) and to this union were born three sons. Ross and his dad owned and operated Jamison Motor Co. for many years. He was the Transportation Director for USD 208 for 29 years, retiring in 2018. Everyone loved hearing his funny voice messages when canceling school because of snow.

In 2000, Ross married Nancy (Keith) uniting two families for more than 20 years, blessed with 12 grandchildren, traveling to countless sporting events, school activities, and trips to Kansas City, capturing it all with his camera. Ross has left his family with many pictures and videos that will last a lifetime.

Ross is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; sons, Dustin (Rene) Jamison and grandchildren, Juliana and Vincent of Mission, KS, and Jarod (Kami) Jamison and grandchildren, Ella and Emry of Cleveland, MO, and Preston (Valerie) Jamison and grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kennedy, and Adalynn of Kansas City, KS. He is also survived by Scott (Kerrie) Keith and grandchildren Jaida and Jordyn of WaKeeney and Tammi (Daniel) Wynn and grandchildren Adrian, Ashton, and Acelyn of WaKeeney; sister Connie (Gary) White of Sharon Springs KS; sister-in-law Kaye Schwartz (Mark) of Buhler, KS, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ross was preceded in death by his parents; Morris and Gladys Jamison; in-laws Pete and Betty Swank of Osborne, KS.

Ross was a member of the First United Methodist Church in WaKeeney where he was a trustee, operated the sound system, sang in the choir, and rang in the bell choir. One of his passions was his membership in the High Plains Barbershop Chorus of Hays and singing baritone in the quartets, Uncalled Four and Prairie Timbre.

Ross will be most remembered for his fun-loving spirit and personality, practical jokes, personalized answering machine messages, and love for his family. He dove into life (and the pool) and was not the type to sit on the sidelines but would rather join in the fun – games, family competitions, and of course costumes or accessories to get a laugh. Ross had an infectious smile and is remembered for his selfless acts, such as: driving 10-hours round trip to show up for the big (or not so big) moments; gas and detail your car; surprise money; home projects for family and friends; trips and more trips to the grocery store; and checking off the “honey do” list. He was a detailed, tireless worker who taught his boys work ethic by example.

Ross had a serious side too. He was genuinely concerned for others, guided us to make safe decisions, and was always well prepared in making road trips, with a plan, a back-up plan and a detailed weather forecast to ensure everyone arrived safely.

There are no words to sum up a man’s life nor a single defining moment. Ross Jamison left us too soon, but will be remembered by a compilation of moments, actions, and words that demonstrate his character and unconditional love for his family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held in the coming weeks with plans for a celebration of life with friends in the future. In leu of flowers, please make a random act of kindness to a friend, neighbor or even a complete stranger in memory of the beloved Grampy Ross!

Published on December 19, 2020