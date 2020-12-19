Wyatt Dustin Windholz

Wyatt Dustin Windholz, Hays, infant son of Jennifer (Purvis) Taylor and Garett Windholz, was born December 14, 2020, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas. He passed peacefully in the arms of his parents after 31 beautiful and unforgettable minutes.

Wyatt is survived and very loved by his parents; his big sister, Jessa; his grandparents, Karen (Purvis) & Rusty Blehm; Leland and Mary Ann Windholz; great grandparents, Shirley (Purvis) and Keith Bracelin; uncle, Michael Purvis; aunt, Amorette Windholz, and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Mark Purvis.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Mount Allen Cemetery, in Hays, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Jennifer and Garett, to be determined at a later time in care of the mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E 22nd, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” Mark 10:14

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” John 1:5

Published on December 19, 2020