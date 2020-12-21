Larry R. Berg

Larry R. Berg, 78, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter.

He was born Nov. 18, 1942, northwest of WaKeeney to Arthur S. and Augusta (Wahlborg) Berg. He was a 1960 graduate of Trego Community High Schoo and attended Garden City Jr. College.

He married Judy Wertz on April 2, 1966, in Quinter. He was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Shelly Huser, Victoria; a son, Ross Berg , WaKeeney; a brother, LeRoy; a sister, Rita Rake; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild and another on the way

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; private family inurnment will take place in Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the wearing of face coverings is highly recommended.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.n. Sunday at the funeral home. Also, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, masks are recommended and only a limited number of people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Entry to the funeral home will be on a rotation.

Memorials are suggested to Larry Berg Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schmittfuneral.com.

Published on December 21, 2020