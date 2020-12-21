Lytle Gene Cross

Lytle Gene Cross, 83, Bunker Hill, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Wilson Care Center.

He was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Lyons to Marlin and Esther (Kraus) Cross. He graduated from Russell High School.

He married Charlotte Burns on May 31, 1958, in Russell. She preceded him in death Dec. 5, 2003. He co-owned and worked at Cross Seed Company in Bunker Hill.

Survivors include a son, Lyle Dean Cross, Natoma; a grandson; his adopted daughter, Amber Payton, Natoma; and a grandson.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Dwight.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuay, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Fire Department in care of the mortuary.

Published on December 21, 2020