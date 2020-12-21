Ruth E. Bartlett

Ruth E. Bartlett, 93, Russell, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Main Street Manor, Russell.

She was born Sep. 4, 1927, in Russell to Allen Ray and Jessie (Herron) Scott.

She graduated from Russell High School.

She married Myron Keith Bartlett on Jan. 11, 1948, in Russell. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2011. She was an administrative secretary for Paradise Grade School.

Survivors include a son, Lonnie K. Bartlett, Paradise; three daughters, Terri Weinhold, Salina, and Traci Peterson, Lindsborg; a sister, Carol Murphy, Russell; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Hermon Cemetery, Paradise.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Paradise United Methodist Church in care of the mortuary.

Published on December 21, 2020